Galloway Township Bouncing Back

SPRINGFIELD — One of the fastest growing areas in Springfield, the Galloway Township, is rebounding quite well from the residual effects of the pandemic.

In the last couple of years that area has really blossomed, with multiple businesses and apartments popping up. Now, they are looking to regain any momentum that could’ve been lost in the last couple of months.

One of the newest businesses there is the “The Rock – Family and Friends” restaurant. General Manager Caleb Roussel says they opened with a hot start in June 2019, but lulled a bit in the winter like many restaurants. As Spring approached, they were ready for an upswing.

“We were really starting to get back into gear about the beginning of March. We started to notice an uptick in our business, then in about mid-March is when everything kind of hit the fan and we had to close the doors,” Roussel says.

Now, in a way, it’s like starting all over again, but they want to do it the right way.

“We’re trying to do everything we can maintain the highest possible integrity for our restaurant. I don’t want to come in here and rush into re-opening and cut corners, have things not be to the standard that they were when we closed down.”

Roussel says that has started with the hard work and dedication from his employees, something that has been noticed by their customers.

“Thankfully, our customers have been extremely understanding,” Roussel says.

Much of the business in that area comes from those who live nearby, in places like the recently-opened Quarry Town Apartments. On Thursday, property management treated their residents to a private concert in their back lot – local musicians Dallas Jones and Molly Healy performed.

Communications Manager for the property Matt Wagner explains that this was something that their tenants could use right now.

“We thought, ‘What’s the best way to kind of work within the restrictions we’ve had in place,'” says Wagner.

The plan they came up with was one he hopes was great way to kickoff Memorial Day weekend.

“We know that a lot of our residents have been working from home, and they’ve been cooped up like everybody has. Not very many things to go out and do. We just wanted to do something nice for them. We’re also giving them beer courtesy of our brewery down the hill – Great Escape. The live music is just a great start to hopefully more events this summer,” Wagner says.

Several businesses in the Galloway Township/Quarry Town district have begun to reopen, and many have altered hours.