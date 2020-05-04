Local business owners share their plans for re-opening

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– For retail business owner, Andrea Pena, her doors will remain closed for now.

“We’re not going to open on Monday the 4th, I’m still a little timid myself,” said Pena. “We’re aiming for the week after.”

Pena says she feels like there are still a lot of unknowns.

“I feel like there’s a lot of cloudiness among business owners of what you can do to open and the rules and regulations,” said Pena.

She says they’ve provided customers with an online option to purchase items.

However, while this works for Pena’s boutique, some restaurant owners say they’re hurting each day their doors remain closed.

“The curbside the take-out it’s only about 20% of what a business normally does, you can’t survive on those numbers,” said business owner Joseph Gidman.

Gidman owns Van Gogh’s Eeterie and Café Cusco.

Gidman says both locations have been closed since March 17th, but will re-open today.

“We’re going to be setting up certain tables as social distancing tables,” said Gidman. “That way we can control the number of tables we have per customers in the building.”

Gidman says cooks will also wear masks at all times and servers will wear masks anytime they’re handling a customer’s food.

Mudhouse Coffee Shop says it’s also re-opening its doors.

“While we are going to allow people into the shop to make their orders, we’re still going to be doing everything to go,” said manager Jonathan Stratman.

All of the business owners say they plan to re-evaluate their decisions daily.