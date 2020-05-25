Libraries reopen to the public May 26

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Most branches of the Springfield-Greene County Library will open on May 26.

The Park Central and Fair Grove branches will only have walk-up service.

The other branches will be open with some extra precautions in place.

The library’s community relations director, Kathleen O’Dell, told us it’s summer programs are canceled.

But, she says library staff is happy to see guests again and shared what she’s been hearing from patrons.

“They have emailed us and posted on Facebook, When are you all opening? When can I pick up my holds because a lot of those holds were on hold all this time,” said O’Dell. “They’re saying, we missed you, we can’t wait to get in there, and get our books. A lot of children miss their children’s librarians, their favorite storytime librarians.”

Libraries will remind guests to maintain physical distance by placing footprints on the floor marking six feet of space.

The library will only be taking returns through the drop boxes so items can be quarantined and cleaned.

Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes will be throughout the library.