FOLLOWUP: Bingo hall now hosting legal games after restrictions lifted

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Bingo hall that opened last week against Greene County orders hosted more games tonight, this time legally.

The Barnhouse hosted games last Wednesday before such venues were allowed to reopen.

Barnhouse Owner Travis Zarechi said he needed to open to save his business. County leaders were harsh in their criticism of the owner’s decision to open.

But Thursday, county orders were relaxed and Sunday night the Barnhouse was able to host Bingo with capacity restrictions.

“Just being up and running we are generating some cash flow,” Zarechi said. “We still have until June to make our next mortgage payment and utility payments and stuff like that. But at the same time, it comes around quicker than what you think.”

Zarechi said they set up tables outside to help with the overflow crowd that couldn’t be inside due to current capacity limitations and to also help with social distancing efforts.