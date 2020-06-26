Discovery Center of Springfield set to re-open to the public later today

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Discovery Center has been closed for 14 weeks to serve as an emergency childcare facility for healthcare workers. Later today the non-profit will re-open to members, opening to the general public tomorrow.

Rob Blevins serves as executive director and says the non-profit is excited to be welcoming the community back. He says people can expect the same great hands-on educational fun that they offer.

This will include a bit of a twist to ensure the group does all it can to keep staff and visitors safe at all times. For example, you can expect to have your temperature checked and be required to wear a mask at all times.

Blevins said the emergency childcare aspect will continue.

“We’re going to keep those classes separate from the public except for when they’re going to come out and play in the center,” Blevins said. “But with us requiring masks, the transmission risk is lower to where we can have them out in the galleries playing with the public as well with that. So we’re still doing temperature checks at the door, our staff and are our kids are refraining from using fever-reducing medicine while in the building so that we can have that fever as an indicator.”

Blevins says the center has split up opening hours into two shifts to help ensure social distancing. He recommends calling ahead of time before coming out to visit.