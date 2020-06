SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth fitness centers will begin reopening to the public on June 17.

All centers, except for the one in Willard, will reopen with limited hours and activities.

Facilities will have occupancy limits, be requiring social distancing, and checking temperatures when entering.

No in-person classes will be offered, and the pool will be closed.

