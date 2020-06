SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The city of Springfield says they will be announcing the details of Greene County’s Phase 3 at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12.

Springfield is currently under Phase 2 of the city’s road to recovery plan, which was revised on June 5.

Governor Mike Parson announced on June 11 that the state of Missouri will be entering Phase 2 of the Show me Strong Recovery Plan on June 16, but Greene County will be going by its Road to Recovery Plan.