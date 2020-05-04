Battlefield Mall to reopen with new safety protocols

The Battlefield Mall in Springfield is welcoming shoppers for the first time since closing in mid-March in order to address the spread of COVID-19.

The mall will now be open with limited hours and new guidelines for shoppers and tenants.

Hours are now Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Only two entrances are open – the Food Court and East Main Entrances near Ruby Tuesday.

Social distancing reminders are placed throughout the mall, including occupancy limits in individual stores.

Additional hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the mall.

Michael Martin, the General Manager of the Battlefield Mall says shoppers are encouraged to wear masks, but are not required.

“We encourage everyone to wear a mask, but we do have a supply if anyone wants us to provide them one we do have that.”

Martin also says he asks folks to go a step further, by doing a self-health check before entering the mall.

“Shoppers are encouraged to take their temperatures and perform health checks before entering the mall.”

Overall, he says he’s curious to see how many tenants will decide to open-up shop today and hopes to have a good turnout despite new guidelines and bad weather.

“It’s going to be encouraging to see if shoppers come out, and we strongly encourage them to follow state and local protocols as well as CDC guidelines, adhering to social distancing and if you are sick or have been exposed stay home, wearing a mask,” says Martin.

