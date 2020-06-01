Bars and nightclubs prepare to open the tab for eager patrons

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Halfway through Phase Two of the City of Springfield’s Road to Recovery Plan, bars and nightclubs are preparing to open. Some are already opening while choosing to enforce capacity limits.

For restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, Phase Two means:

Dine-in Service with 25% occupancy limitation based on square footage of indoor and outdoor seating areas

No counter seating or self-service buffets allowed

Bars, nightclubs and microbrewery taprooms open with 25% occupancy limitation based on square footage of indoor and outdoor seating areas

For the manager of Zan, Boogie, and Bubbles (ZBB), phase two means not opening just yet. With those numbers, Jonathan Strazzinski says they could only have 50 people in Zan and maybe 40 people in Boogie and Bubbles.

“We did the math, and we can’t make money off of that, not to mention the crowds it would create outside from the people trying to get in,” says ZBB Manager Jonathan Strazzinski.

Amanda Marshall, General Manager of Schultz and Dooley’s, says the algorithm works well for the south Springfield bar and restaurant to hold capacity at 40 people.

“As you see, nobody can sit at the bar, we only have space for three tables social distancing, we have every other booth, we have social distance tables outside as well,” says Marshall.

The bar was closed for two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic for renovations and was only open for two weeks after until it had to close and reopen June 1st. Marshall says with the capacity at 40, Schultz and Dooley’s has had to put on hold karaoke, poker, and live music because she says, each one of those activities brings in well over 40 people.

“We do offer a full menu, but we are not doing any specials right now with beef, pork, chicken, all of the prices going up,” says Marshall.

Strazzinski says he hopes to open with Phase three of Springfield’s recovery plan. During that phase, the occupancy limit is bumped up to 50%.

“Right now, I’m just working on some minor improvements, fixing some stuff, and really deep cleaning everything. When we do have the opportunity that we can open with a reasonable amount of people, everything’s ready to go, and we can do it immediately,” says Strazzinski.

Another bar planning to open this week is Inner Circle Vodka Bar. The bar initially planned to open in February but postponed the opening due to COVID-19.