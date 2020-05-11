Arkansas governor announces event, wedding venues can book events starting May 18

Posted: / Updated:

Ark. — Announcements out of Arkansas are bringing hope to those planning their dream weddings and other big events.

Gov. Hutchinson announced that party and wedding venues can begin having events again starting May 18, and some venues are already preparing to move back into business.

Natalie Scott // Owner of The Grandeur House
“We’re really excited that the Governor has put forth these recommendations, and we feel like they can celebrate and do it safely and nothing has to be compromised,” said Natalie Scott, owner of The Grandeur House.

The venues can have 33% capacity. Any events of more than 50 people will have to clear their plans with the state.

Some are saying these restrictions put them in a tough spot.

James Hogan, co-owner of of Willow Event Center, said they are taking it slow.

“Is it going to be worth the expense to only have 40 or 50 people here when it’s for a big wedding or some type of celebration?” Hogan asked. “Those are some of the challenges we’re facing.”

