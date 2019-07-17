Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
A year after tragedy, Branson debates future of duck boats
Top Stories
Maker Camp at the Library Station July 17
West Palm Beach playing “Baby Shark” on loop to drive homeless people away
Ozark School District purchases Fasco building for expansion
Small plane crashes in water near crowded beach in Ocean City, Maryland
Watch
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
KC Blitz
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
Weather
Daily Weather
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Storm Preparedness
Report It
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Missouri State investigating volleyball coach; Stokes on administrative leave
Top Stories
Time out: Dan Lucy talks about the St. Louis Cardinals
Defending Champion Lasers top Philadelphia in opener
Despite loss, Gonzalez notches 13th RBI in eight games
Cards win 4th straight in extra innings
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Obituaries
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers
Rabe Review-Reality Recap-07/17/19
Rabe Reviews
Posted:
Jul 17, 2019 / 10:38 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 17, 2019 / 10:38 AM CDT