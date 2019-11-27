Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Elections
Top Stories
Lebanon infant dies after being involved in pedestrian crash
Adopting internationally: Our family was worth the wait
Ft. Leonard Wood leaders aim to make Thanksgiving special for thousands of Missouri soldiers
Missouri lawmaker unhappy with MoDOT response to winter storm this month
Video
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Border Report Tour
Video Center
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Parkview opens season with 2 point victory over Log-Rog
Top Stories
MSU’s Prim named Valley newcomer of the week
NCAA denies Mizzou’s appeal
Cheer team hopes to win national competition for the first time
Lady Bear road warriors win in South Dakota
Veterans Voices
Report It
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Home For The Holidays
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage Month
Lone Star NYE 2020
Professionals
Bentley Skincare & Wellness
Meet the Team
Search
Search
Search
Rabe Review-Dollface-11/27/19
Rabe Reviews
Posted:
Nov 27, 2019 / 08:54 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 27, 2019 / 08:54 AM CST
Trending Stories
Marshfield man in custody, accused of storing wife in freezer for 4 years
Missouri lawmaker unhappy with MoDOT response to winter storm this month
Laclede Sherriff says Phillipsburg shooter was a frustrated grandmother
Several hundred people without power in Springfield area
Adopting internationally: Our family was worth the wait