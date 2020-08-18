QPS-missouri-clinical-research-417studies-com/

QPS – MAKE A DIFFERENCE. MAKE MONEY DOING IT.

QPS opened its Springfield, Missouri location in 1994 and has been conducting clinical research studies for more than 25 years. During this time, QPS has conducted over 2,100 FDA-regulated studies and paid out over $35 Million to local participants.

The QPS Campus in Springfield, Missouri is a QPS flagship site with a capacity of 240 Phase I beds, which allows staff to manage multiple clinical studies in parallel.

We are proud to be an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (A+ report grade) and as well as an ongoing member of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce., QPS is not only a leader in clinical studies in the Midwest but also an international leader in contract research with facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Our mission is to accelerate the development of drugs worldwide by enabling breakthroughs in pharmaceutical innovation.

Your safety is our top priority at QPS. We go to great lengths to limit the risks associated with participating in clinical research by taking the steps listed below:







THINKING OF PARTICIPATING IN A CLINICAL TRIAL AT QPS?

Follow this simple 4-step process to participate in a clinical research trial at QPS:

1. Apply

In order to sign up to participate in clinical studies, you must have a participant application form completed and on file with us. If you’re interested in participating in future studies, take a few moments to complete an application at 417studies.com/application/.

If you’ve previously completed an application and would like to update your information or check your application status, please call a Recruiting Coordinator at 417-831-2048.

2. Enroll

To find a clinical trial, please visit 417studies.com/upcoming-studies/. When a study interests you and if you meet study qualifications, call us at (417) 831-2048 to have one of our Recruiting Coordinators assist you in completing a pre-screening assessment. Please call us during business hours.

3. Participate

Once you have completed the application form, call or stop by the office at 1820 W. Mt. Vernon in Springfield. A Recruiting Coordinator will assist you in determining which clinical research study is best for you, and will ask you pre-screening questions to ensure you meet the minimum qualifications. If the pre-screening qualifications are met, you will be scheduled for a physical.

You will receive a free study-related physical examination to determine if you qualify for the study. The physical exam may include: measuring your height and weight, taking your vitals (temperature, blood pressure, pulse) and collecting urine and blood samples for analysis.

At the conclusion of the physical, a call back date and time will be provided. This is the date your physical results will be available, indicating if you are eligible to take part in the study. If you are placed on the study, the date and time for check-in and any special instructions are provided.

Upon check-in, both you and your belongings will be inspected to ensure no outside food or prohibited items enter the clinic. A QPS research associate will show you to your dormitory-style room.

Between scheduled events, you can use any free time to watch TV, play games, read, surf the web or just relax. Catered meals are provided throughout your stay including breakfast, lunch, dinner and evening snack, unless otherwise specified. Schedules vary by study and may include one or more return visits.

4. Get Paid