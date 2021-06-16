Putting the OzarksFirst: 200,000 meals purchased, with 2 weeks left to donate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox’s spring campaign to help organizations in Springfield provide food to families during the summer months continues until July 4, 2021. Putting the OzarksFirst benefits Ozarks Food Harvest, Convoy of Hope, and Crosslines.

So far, viewers have helped raise:

  • $18,603
  • 9,168 lbs of food
  • 200,000 meals

TEXT TO GIVE

Text “Convoy”, “Crosslines”, or “Ozarks” to 243-725

DONATE ONLINE

Follow the link below to Convoy of Hope’s online donation portal:

DONATE TO CONVOY OF HOPE

Follow the link below to Crosslines online donation portal:

DONATE TO CROSSLINES

Follow the link below to Ozarks Food Harvest online donation portal:

DONATE TO OZARKS FOOD HARVEST

