Putting the Ozarks First: Three organizations work to provide food to those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — We’re Putting the Ozarks First and helping raise money for three local organizations: Ozarks Food Harvest, Crosslines and Convoy of Hope.

Ozarks Food Harvest says 15% of people in Greene County are unsure where their next meal will come from and says the pandemic is only making things harder for those in need.

Ozarks Food Harvest generally provides 1.5 million meals per month, that number has increased since earlier this year.

“Now we’re distributing between two and 2.5 million meals per month,” Jordan Browning with Ozark Food Harvest said.

Browning says hunger has become an even bigger issue than it was before the pandemic.

“As more people are dealing with unemployment, job losses, or even rent being due we want to make sure food is one of the last things they have to worry about and make sure that they have access,” Browning said.

And he says monetary donations matter.

“We can take one dollar and turn that into ten dollars worth of groceries,” Browning said.

The food bank partners with 270 non-profits.

“Like our agency inside of Crosslines, we’ve been able to provide them with a million dollars worth of food at absolutely no cost to them,” Browning said.

“We’re the largest food pantry in Southwest Missouri we’re open five days a week,” CEO of Council of the Churches of the Ozarks Jamie Trussell said.

Trussel says there’s an increased demand for their services.

“A couple of days we partnered with Ozarks Food Harvest and the Missouri National Guard to do commodity distribution and we saw lines wrapped around the building just giving you a glimpse of what it’s like to be hungry,” Trussel said.

Convoy of Hope also supports those in need.

“For us it’s just an on-going part of our ministry,” Jeff Nene with Convoy of Hope said.

The non-profit feeds more than 300,000 children in 18 nations.

“But it’s also very important that we work right here at home in the Ozarks,” Nene said.

You can help these groups continue their missions by texting “OZARKS” “CONVOY” or “CROSSLINES” to 243-725.

As a reminder, Price Cutter also has bins out where you can donate while you’re out shopping.