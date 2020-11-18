Putting the Ozarks First: Preparing for Christmas with toy donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- We’re Putting the Ozarks First and helping raise money for three local organizations: Ozarks Food Harvest, Crosslines and Convoy of Hope.

Another organization is already preparing for Christmas. Every year the Marine Corps gathers toys for kids. The toys generally go to the public, but Crosslines will receive some of the toys to give to families in need.

KOLR10 Daybreak Anchor Jenifer Abreu talked with Sgt. Lavondrick Burnett about how things are going in the toy warehouse.

You can apply online at Crosslines website if you need help with gifts for your kids this Christmas season.

There are two ways you can donate money to Crosslines as well as Ozarks Food Harvest and Convoy of Hope. Text the word Ozarks, Convoy, or Crosslines to 243-725, depending on which organization you would like to donate to.