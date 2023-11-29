SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — OzarksFirst is partnering with Hy-Vee to raise money for families in need this holiday season.

The Putting the Ozarks First Food Drive supports three local nonprofits: Ozarks Food Harvest, Convoy of Hope and Crosslines.

One of Ozarks Food Harvest’s programs provides a backpack filled with a weekend’s worth of meals to food-insecure kids across the Ozarks.

Ozarks Food Harvest and Springfield Public Schools said they are seeing an increase in the number of people who need food assistance.

“Kids are coming back to school Monday morning, happy and healthy, and ready to learn,” said Jordan Browning Director of Communications at Ozarks Food Harvest. “They’re not worried going into that Friday of what am I going to eat for two days straight.”

Jessica Blake, Coordinator of Community Relations at SPS said Ozarks Food Harvest provides 900 backpacks to 32 schools in the district every week.

“Some of the students that are identified through the program as needing the food, we see that they’re coming to school without focus and they might be distracted,” Blake said. “And oftentimes are distracted because they’re hungry.”

The district has had a long-term partnership with Ozarks Food Harvest getting kids the food they need when it otherwise might not be available to them.

“We are so thankful for partners like Ozark Food Harvest,” Blake said. “That help meet the needs that our students experience through different programs like this.”

Jordan Browning with Ozarks Food Harvest said with that program and many others, the non-profit serves more than 70,000 people in the Ozarks each month.

“Just right here in our service area, which covers about 28 counties, we see about one in seven children and one in seven adults facing hunger,” Browning said.

Browning said hunger is a year-round issue. Thanks to volunteers and monetary donations, Ozarks Food Harvest is able to provide meals to people in need during the holidays and beyond.

“Our community has been very generous and very generous through the holiday season,” Browning said. “So if you’re thinking about donating now, it’s a great time because though those donations will be able to carry us through those first few months of 2024 to make sure that those families are still having their needs met and that they’re not being forgotten.”

