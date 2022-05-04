SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The need is still great in the Ozarks, as families deal with rising gas prices, supply chain issues that lead to food shortages, and lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Once again, KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox are teaming up with three local organizations to help meet the needs of families in Southwest Missouri.

You can join us in supporting Ozarks Food Harvest, Crosslines, and Convoy of Hope during our Putting the Ozarks First campaign on May 4, 2022.

Our news teams will be reporting live at Price Cutters in Springfield all day on May 4. You’ll be able to buy a bag of food to donate right at the register. There are other ways to give, including by text, and to the organizations directly.