Putting the Ozarks First for the holidays: how you can help your neighbors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The need is still great in the Ozarks, even nearly two years into the pandemic. Once again, KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox are teaming up with three local organizations to help meet the needs of families in Southwest Missouri.

You can join us in supporting Ozarks Food Harvest, Crosslines, and Convoy of Hope during our Putting the Ozarks First campaign on November 12, 2021. We’ll continue raising funds through the end of the year.

A spokesperson for Ozarks Food Harvest says the biggest needs this year are monetary gifts and volunteers. The food bank is planning to distribute even more food through the winter. OFH says 1 in 5 children and 1 in 6 adults in its 28-county service area face hunger.

Crosslines, part of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks, offers several holiday programs to meet the needs of people in the Springfield area. A toy store offers toys for kids who may not otherwise receive a gift on Christmas. Crosslines also offers holiday food baskets and Adopt-a-Family programs.

Convoy of Hope is an international relief organization helping people all around the world, as well as those in the Ozarks. Convoy is supplying local food pantries with supplies, as the need continues to grow.

Our news teams will be reporting live at Price Cutters in Springfield all day on November 12. You’ll be able to buy a bag of food to donate right at the register. There are other ways to give, including by text, and to the organizations directly.

TEXT TO GIVE

Text “Convoy”, “Crosslines”, or “Ozarks” to 243-725

DONATE ONLINE

Follow the link below to Convoy of Hope’s online donation portal:

DONATE TO CONVOY OF HOPE

Follow the link below to Crosslines online donation portal:

DONATE TO CROSSLINES

Follow the link below to Ozarks Food Harvest online donation portal:

DONATE TO OZARKS FOOD HARVEST