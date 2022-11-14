SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the holiday season approaches, KOLR10, Fox49, KOZL and Ozarksfirst want to make sure families all across the Ozarks have everything they need to make the holiday season bright. Our third holiday Putting the Ozarks First campaign kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 16.

We are teaming up with three local organizations to help meet the needs of families across southwest Missouri.

You can join us in supporting Ozarks Food Harvest, Crosslines, and Convoy of Hope during our Putting the Ozarks First campaign beginning on Wednesday.

Our news teams will be reporting live at Price Cutters in Springfield all day on Nov. 16, sharing stories of how each of these organizations impacts people in Springfield and beyond. You’ll be able to buy a bag of food to donate right at the register.