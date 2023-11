SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This holiday season, join us in Putting the Ozarks First!

Hy-vee proudly sponsors the Putting the Ozarks First food drive, bringing joy to those in need. Starting Nov. 29, go by your nearest Springfield Hy-Vee location to donate during your checkout process, or drop off your non-perishable items in bins at the front.

Tune in to KOLR 10 and FOX 49 as we go live from Hy-Vee all day long.

To find out how to donate, visit the donation page located here.