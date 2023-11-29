Workers and volunteers at Crosslines are prepping for one of their biggest days of the year.

“This is our last week to get in on the Christmas distribution at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, and we’ll be doing that on December 16th, where each family will be getting multiple toys for each child, as well as a full day’s grocery list,” Nathan Mortenson with Crosslines said. “So their breakfast, their lunch, their dinner, a dessert item, all of those things will be covered in that distribution.”

It’s a yearly tradition, providing struggling Greene County families with a worry-free Christmas.

“[Families will get] oatmeal-type things for breakfast. There are brownies for a dessert, canned fruits and vegetables, stuffing, Jell-O, cranberry sauce, a full frozen turkey, bread, milk, eggs, butter,” Mortenson said. “Last year we gave away toys to about 2,000 kids. I’d say we’re on track for those same numbers this year. I would want to say that that’s somewhere around 1600 families would be my guess.”

Mortenson says families wondering if they would qualify should reach out.

“All week this week, we’re doing registrations for our Christmas distribution from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. will be doing those as well,” Mortenson said. “We have a lot of the same guidelines as other organizations here in town, which is about that 185% of the poverty level for whatever the government sets, that is based off of how many people are in your household.”

Mortenson says families just need to live in Greene County and have a Social Security I.D. to start the registration process.

He says as the list of families to support continues to grow, the need for volunteers increases as well.

“To actually pull off our holiday distribution, it takes around 600 volunteers on the day of and multiple hundreds of volunteers throughout the weeks before to get all of this food prepped and packaged and bagged into family sizes,” Mortenson said. “That includes half of the families we serve will be deliveries.”

Mortenson says there are options for those who want to give but may be too busy on the distribution day.

“We have around 60 to 70 businesses that we know of that are already doing toy drives or food drives for the holidays, or if just you as a family wanted to donate food or toys, we have a donation side of the building on our west side of our building where you’ll see a banner with an entrance and a phone number to call,” Mortenson said. “When you get here to make that donation, we’ll take all of that. We’ll get it set up for the holidays to a family who needs it.”

OzarksFirst spoke to Deb Stratman, a volunteer who has spent years with the organization.

“For that day on December 16th, it is a huge, big, glorious day with hundreds of people and it’s a huge day of giving and receiving,” Stratman said. “You would think that it is the guests who are doing the receiving and the volunteers doing the giving, but I find that it’s quite even, if not the other way around, usually the volunteers leave with such a sense of having given people a sense of hope for the holiday to provide some bit of joy for their families.”

She recommends people reach out if they can.

“I absolutely recommend that it changes you, change it for the better,” Stratman said.

Those interested can visit https://ccozarks.org/holiday for more information.