SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Convoy of Hope is an international organization that’s already broken last year’s record for disaster responded to in a year and the non-profit said they could not do the work they are doing without your generous donations.

“It’s a sad but true reality, people need more help. So we are trying to help all that we can to increase what we are doing to get them the help that they need,” said Ethan Forhetz.

This year, Convoy of Hope has worked with 90 local organizations and has given out more than 200 million pounds of food and that’s just the Springfield region alone.

Forhetz said rather than doing the good work that the local organizations are already doing, the non-profit helps out by supplying the organizations with food and other essential items.

“We do a lot of things locally, patrol packs are one of the things that we do where we go in police stations in Springfield, Greene County and Republic and we empower them with bags of groceries so whenever they see a need on the streets, they can feel free to give out those groceries,” said Forhetz.

Putting the Ozarks First is not only a great way to give back, but your donations will help out people here locally.

“What we see every time you guys do Putting the Ozarks First is the generosity of the Ozarks. People are so generous especially this time of the year during the holiday season. They want to do something and give back,” said Forhetz.

For more information on how to donate, visit the donation page located here.