Putting the Ozarks First: Christian Action Ministries provides more food than ever before

BRANSON, Mo.- Christian Action Ministries (CAM) is well into its 4th Annual Festival of Trees fundraiser to help feed those in need this holiday season.

Businesses from Branson and the surrounding Tri-Lakes area donate different Christmas trees and ornaments for CAM to sell at Suite 309 in the Branson Landing. All proceeds from this year’s Festival of Trees fundraiser will go to helping CAM with food purchases. They have approximately 54 trees and a variety of wreaths.

Kevin Huddleston, the executive director for CAM, said they have distributed more food this year to those in need than ever before. “We’re going to move almost two million pounds of food through our little pantry operation this year, which is… that’s a lot of semi-trucks.”

Huddleston added that CAM is able to feed one person for four days, with only seven dollars worth of food, thanks to their partnerships with local food banks.

“The partnerships we have with Convoy of Hope, and particularly with Ozarks Food Harvest, is invaluable. There’s no way that we could possibly exist without it.”

The Festival of Trees features custom holiday creations, but it also offers an opportunity to help the less fortunate. Darla Ferguson said she had to buy something because she knows how difficult this year has been on families throughout the Ozarks.

“This year, I think the need is greater, and I think that people need to realize when we are so fortunately blessed that we have the opportunity to bless others.”