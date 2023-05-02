SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — KOLR 10, FOX 49, KOZL and OzarksFirst.com are collecting funds and food to help local families in need on Wednesday, May 3 during the Putting the Ozarks First campaign.

The entire team is raising money for Ozarks Food Harvest, Convoy of Hope and Crosslines. Price Cutter will have donation bags for sale as part of their Check Out Hunger campaign.

Customers can purchase a donation bag for $5 or $10 when they check out and put it in a bin to give to a family in need. You can also round up to the nearest dollar when you pay to benefit Crosslines.

To donate to all three nonprofits, visit the website located here or scan the QR code below.

SCAN TO DONATE If you are on a desktop, open the camera on your phone and point it at the code above. You’ll be taken to a page with more info and opportunities to donate. CLICK HERE to donate to Ozarks Food Harvest, Crosslines, or Convoy of Hope

Our news teams will be reporting live at Price Cutter in Springfield all day on May 3, sharing stories of how each of these organizations impacts people in Springfield and beyond. You’ll be able to buy a bag of food to donate right at the register.