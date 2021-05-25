PTOF Summer 2020

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Top Stories
Half of a Texas high school’s graduating class suspended over prank
Mark York, ‘The Office’ actor who played Billy Merchant, dies at 55
Strafford man’s case over murdering three people, including wife, moving forward
Video
Hollister Schools to receive DESE grant to retain and recruit teachers
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Tuesday, May 25 Evening Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Ellie
Video
Tuesday, May 25 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, May 24 Overnight Forecast
Video
Monday, May 24 Morning Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
Ziegenbein leads four Bears with All-Valley honors
Mizzou’s Pingeton rebuilding with Strafford’s Hayley Frank
All-female brawl breaks out in stands during Cardinals-White Sox game
Marionville advances in extras
Video
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
PTOF Summer 2020
Price Cutter, KOLR10 present $33,390 check to food banks
Ozarks Tonight: Putting Ozarks First
Video
Local non-profit uses new campaign to help those impacted by COVID-19
Video
Local organizations working to raise money to help those impacted by COVID-19
Video
Crosslines provides local families with basic needs
Video
More PTOF Summer 2020 Headlines
Crosslines increases help during the pandemic
Video
Here is how you can donate to local hunger agencies
Video
Ozarks Food Harvest helps during uncertain times
Video
Convoy of Hope meets goal for 10 Million Meals campaign
Video
National Guard helps out local food banks
Video
Meal service for families in need around the Ozarks expands its reach
Video
Missouri egg producer donated 300,000 eggs to families facing hunger
Video
Local movie theater donates food to non-profit
A Springfield church and Convoy of Hope are distributing relief bags
Video
Trending Stories
Pulaski County authorities identify Jane Doe found in 1981
Live Stream
All-female brawl breaks out in stands during Cardinals-White Sox game
Weather
Meet the Team