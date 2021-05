SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- As we head into the summertime, Ozarks Food Harvest is preparing to take care of kids during the warm months.

"The need in the summer especially goes up because so many of the kids that are already struggling with food and security, they're not going to be able to be getting those dedicated meals of breakfast, and lunch that they usually get during the school year," said Jordan Browning, public information officer at Ozarks Food Harvest.