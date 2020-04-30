Ozarks Food Harvest helps during uncertain times

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Ozarks Food Harvest received a new grant that allows them to hire temporary workers to help in their efforts.

Most of Ozarks Food Harvest’s volunteers aren’t able to help right now due to being considered high-risk themselves, which means the non-profit needs some help in the meantime. Kolr10’s Nyzah McDonald met one of those newly hired temporary workers, take a look at her story.

Kayla Jenkins, a temporary worker at Ozarks Food Harvest, says, “I’m grateful for this job, and I’ve met some great people here.”

Jenkins works typically as a substitute teacher but, lost her job due to COVID-19.

Jenkins says, “I was just very stressed out and didn’t know how I was going to pay my bills.”

Thanks to a new grant, the Ozarks Food Harvest can now hire temporary workers like Jenkins.

Jenkins says, “When I heard about this opportunity, I knew I wanted to take it because I’ve volunteered here before, and I knew it would be a fulfilling job.”

Jenkins says each day is different, “Making boxes for seniors in our community with food and sorting food to give out to food pantries in the area.”

Like this mobile food pantry at Hillcrest High School with the community’s help, the non-profit helps provide food to families who need it most.

Julie Woodiel, a retail donation coordinator at Ozarks Food Harvest, says, “For a lot of families they may have one or both parents that have been laid off recently.”

Julie Woodiel helps coordinate donations for Ozarks Food Harvest.

Woodiel says, “I think any assistance right now is helpful for people, and the longer this goes on, there’s just more uncertainty.”

That uncertainty is one reason Woodiel says the group is benefiting from more temporary workers willing to lend a helping hand.

