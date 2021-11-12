Donations to feed families for the holidays needed by Ozarks Food Harvest

You can help Ozarks Food Harvest by texting our text-to-give number at 243-725 and use the word "OZARKS".

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With hunger a concern for some families this holiday season, Ozarks Food Harvest says even $1 donation could help in more ways than you think.

Many grocery stores like Price Cutter around the Ozarks are helping OFH with its Check Out Hunger campaign.

From now until December 31, Ozarks Food Harvest is partnering with more than 60 grocery stores to provide meals for families in need.

“The holiday season is going to be top of mind for a lot of families,” Jordan Browning of Ozarks Food Harvest said. “And we want to get that on people’s minds that people should be able to enjoy a meal at the table with their family just like everyone else is.”

In the ‘Check Out Hunger’ campaign, Browning says shoppers can add a $1, $3 or $5 tax-free donation to their grocery bill.

Every dollar raised will help give $10 worth of groceries to children, families and seniors facing hunger in Southwest Missouri.

This is the fundraiser’s 23rd year.

“This year is different because we’re experiencing a much greater need of hunger within Southwest Missouri,” Browning said.

Before the pandemic began, OFH says one in five children and one in six adults were facing hunger in the Ozarks.

Now, it’s affecting one in six children and one in seven adults.

“So just within the past two years, we’ve seen a dramatic increase,” Browning said.

But stores like Price Cutter help meet the need time and time again.

In the 23 years this campaign has ran, Price Cutter has raised more than $190,000, which helped serve more than 750,000 meals across the 28 counties of Ozarks Food Harvest.

“It’s really important for us to give back to the community and not just trying to find local suppliers for our products, but giving back to our neighbors is a really important priority,” Dave Plemmons of Price Cutter said.

Last year the campaign collected more than $69,000, helping provide around 276,000 meals to families.

“We’re hoping to get to that point again, but we’ll see how this year turns out,” Plemmons said.

Browning says if you don’t have the money to spare, his non-profit is always looking for volunteers.