DONATE HERE: Help us in Putting the OzarksFirst

We here at KOLR10 News and Ozarks Fox are once again Putting the OzarksFirst and we’re hoping you’ll join us.

Throughout the day, our team will be going live from Price Cutters across the Ozarks, raising support Convoy of Hope, Crosslines, and Ozarks Food Harvest, as the three organizations work to feed hungry families in our communities.

And while in-person donations are accepted, joining in the cause is as easy as picking up your cell phone or clicking one of the links below.

TEXT TO GIVE

Text “Convoy”, “Crosslines”, or “Ozarks” to 243-725

DONATE ONLINE

Follow the link below to Convoy of Hope’s online donation portal:

DONATE TO CONVOY OF HOPE

Follow the link below to Crosslines online donation portal:

DONATE TO CROSSLINES

Follow the link below to Ozarks Food Harvest online donation portal:

DONATE TO OZARKS FOOD HARVEST