Crosslines increases help during the pandemic

Springfield, Mo. – Food insecurity is a need that never stops, but it has intensified with the current pandemic. To help with that, Crosslines has adjusted for it.

“People who’ve never had to look for help, they’ve always helped others, are now in a position where they have no means of income, and no way to get groceries, so they come to us,” volunteer Nell Marsh explained.

She has volunteered there for the last two and a half years and has noticed that the needs tend to change daily for people in the Ozarks.

“At this point, we’re still dealing with what we have right now,” she said, regarding the current demand. “Every day is different, and certainly every week is different, from March to April. Its been a different situation, and we go with what we have for that day or that week.”

So the work at Crosslines is ongoing for their regular clients and others.

“I forgot what it’s like to have a full-time job,” Marsh said. “Those of us that were working a day or two a week are now working five days a week, and we’re happy to help, glad that we can. “

“I’m just happy they’re still open,” client Ethan Butts said. He utilizes Crosslines for his meals about once a month. “I can come in and get food and still provide some food on my table.”