Convoy of Hope 10 Million Meals campaign close to meeting goal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Convoy of Hope national spokesperson Jeff Nene says his non-profit’s 10 million meals campaign is almost at its goal. The campaign has only been around for four weeks at most.

“We’ve been in, and I think it’s over 35 states now that we have delivered food and supplies to,” Nene said.

Churches around the country are a big reason for the campaign’s success.

“We have a partner that we have vetted that knows that the community knows where the need is and has an excellent idea on how to distribute that.”

One way is through a drive-thru pick-up line.

“They have volunteers that’ll put those meals and supplies into the trunk of their car.”

The campaign also filters through other organizations like the Least of These Food Pantry in Christian County, MO.

“Since the COVID-19 has started, we have received almost 34,000 pounds of food just from Convoy of Hope, and we’ve received about 4200 pounds of hygiene,” Executive director Kristy Carter said.

Carter says 300 families are served weekly, and they greatly benefit from this service.

“We would not be able to do what we’re doing without the donation support of our community, as well as our partnerships with community leaders.”

Another non-profit Convoy has helped is Life360 Community Services.

“We’ve received I would estimate about 100 to 200 pallets of product from them,” Executive director Jeremy Hahn said. “Everything from Twinkies to crackers.”

Even a small treat gave Michelle Wilson, a mother to four kids, a much-needed break after getting furloughed from her job in March.

“It really helped a lot,” Wilson said. “The kids were fed, they were full.”

Michelle also takes care of her two grandkids and another child.

“Specifically, three families don’t have to worry about their kids right now getting fed. So, they’ve been a true blessing.”

To donate to one of our local food banks, visit our Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors page.