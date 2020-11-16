SHARE YOUR CHRISTMAS: Family #4

Like so many in the United States, this family is struggling because of the pandemic. Furloughed from her job in March, this single mom says she’s still not returned to work. She receives unemployment but that is less than a third of what she earned when she was working.

She wrote on her application for holiday help that being a single parent, trying to manage finances, and helping with virtual learning has been stressful for the whole family.

“I’ve had to borrow money every month just to pay bills and try to keep the internet on for my kids so they can do their assignments,” she wrote in her application. “We’ve had to limit our meals just to make the food stretch through the month. I’m hoping to find a job as quickly as possible so we don’t get further behind. I pray every day for a better outcome. I absolutely have no extra money for Christmas this year and it hurts inside to know my children may not have any presents. Christmas is our favorite holiday and I pray for a miracle this year because my family is in need. I greatly appreciate any help given”.

Both the children in this family, a boy age seventeen and a girl age twelve, would like Nike hooded jackets and art supplies for Christmas.

Gift cards to allow them to select the games or clothes they prefer are also popular presents for older children. Mom says they are in need of bath and kitchen towels. Hygiene products like deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, and soap would be helpful additions for this family.

