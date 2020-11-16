SHARE YOUR CHRISTMAS: Family #2

This single mother, COVID-19 survivor, and student at Wellspring School of Allied Health was learning to be a medical assistant. She was supposed to spend this fall in an externship, a requirement of her studies. Now, thanks to the spread of COVID-19, her training has been postponed and she’s not sure when it will be rescheduled.

Student loans are her main source of income. As those debts mount, so does her anxiety about paying them back.

She’s taken a part-time job as an entrance screener at a local hospital but is finding it difficult to fit those work hours around her children’s virtual learning schedule.

During her time recovering from the virus, she was unable to work for several weeks. As she says, “Things are just crazy right now. It would be nice to be able to provide the kids with a solid Christmas”.

A bicycle and an X-box gift card are the top items on the ten year old boy’s Christmas list. Her seven-year-old daughter wants a red fashion jacket and ripped jean overalls. Other days she just wants to play and has added a fake sword and scooter as gifts she would like.

Clothing and basic household supplies are additional needs for this family.

CLICK BELOW TO ADOPT FAMILY #1

GIFT SUGGESTIONS:

So that every child receives the same number of gifts, please provide 1 large gift, 2 medium gifts, and at least 2 small gifts.

BOY, Age 10 Large Gift: Bicycle -24” Medium Gifts: X-box gift card ($20-$25), Body pillow Small Gifts: Matchbox cars, Winter gloves, Markers or gel pens, Small Nerf toy, Gift card to McDonald’s or Andy’s Clothing (Favorite color is black): Shirt or sweatshirt (size 14), Jeans (size 14-16), Coat (size XL), Underwear (boxer briefs), Socks (to fit shoe size 7), Gift card for shoes

