SHARE YOUR CHRISTMAS: Adopt Family #7

Last year, in a tragic accident, this young mother lost her fiancé. He’d been her sweetheart since they were fifteen. Together, they were raising two girls.

Since then, mom has been dealing with her own grief and questions from the children about why their daddy hasn’t come home. She found full-time work but lost her food stamp assistance after receiving just over the maximum qualifying income.

She writes that she doesn’t like to ask for help, but without assistance she wouldn’t be able to get her girls the Christmas she says they need.

The girls need toddler bedding sets and winter clothing. They might also like LOL dolls, dress-up clothes, or anything from the hit movie “Frozen”.

Since their family no longer qualifies for food stamps, household products like laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, and paper products would be helpful.

GIFT SUGGESTIONS:

So that every child receives the same number of gifts, please provide 1 large gift, 2 medium gifts, and at least 2 small gifts.

GIRL, Age 4

Large Gift: Toddler bedding set

Toddler bedding set Medium Gifts: Frozen doll, Frozen playset, LOL dolls, Dress up clothes

Frozen doll, Frozen playset, LOL dolls, Dress up clothes Small Gifts: Small LOL figures, Coloring book and crayons, Sticker book, Fuzzy socks, Storybooks, Play jewelry, Pretend makeup

Small LOL figures, Coloring book and crayons, Sticker book, Fuzzy socks, Storybooks, Play jewelry, Pretend makeup Clothing (Favorite color is pink): Shirt or Sweatshirt (Size 5), Jeans (Size 5), Pull-ups (Size 5), Socks (fit to size 10), Gift card for shoes

GIRL, Age 3

Large Gift: Toddler bedding set

Toddler bedding set Medium Gifts: Frozen doll, Frozen playset, LOL dolls, Small broom and dustpan set

Frozen doll, Frozen playset, LOL dolls, Small broom and dustpan set Small Gifts: Pretend food, Sticker book, Coloring book and washable crayons, Fuzzy socks, Storybook, Tea party set

Pretend food, Sticker book, Coloring book and washable crayons, Fuzzy socks, Storybook, Tea party set Clothing (Favorite color is pink): Shirt or Sweatshirt (Size 4), Jeans (Size 4), Coat (size 4), Pull-ups (Size 5), Socks (fit to size 8), Gift card for shoes

Optional Family Gifts