PUTTING THE OZARKS FIRST: Adopt Family One

Despite working long hours at a convenience store, this single mother manages to not only care for her four children but also help her neighbor with special needs. She writes that finances are very tight and won’t allow for purchasing Christmas presents.

Her oldest child has kidney problems, which require a trip to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis at least once a month. She’s been trying to save enough money to move the family into a house. Until she can, they’re living in an extended stay motel where rent is $260 a week.

Laundry is done every week at a nearby laundromat. She concludes her application for Christmas assistance by writing, “If you could help, it would be more than appreciated. Thank you and God bless.”

Her 14-year-old daughter attends high school and would like a gift card so she can select some new clothes. You might also consider headphones for her school computer.

Her nine-year-old son only has one wish this year: A bicycle. He also likes board games and Nintendo’s beloved video game character, Mario.

Her 3-year-old son could benefit from a ridable toy, or something to help burn all that toddler energy.

Finally, her youngest daughter is about to turn two and could use a child-sized play kitchen. Other suggestions include baby doll feeding sets.

Mom says all kids need clothes, specifically winter coats.

If a donor would like to provide additional assistance, pillows, laundry detergent, and hygiene products would be very welcome.

CLICK BELOW TO ADOPT FAMILY #1

GIFT SUGGESTIONS:

So that every child receives the same number of gifts, please provide 1 large gift, 2 medium gifts, and at least 2 small gifts.