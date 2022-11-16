SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The cost of living has gone up tremendously, whether it’s paying for groceries or trying to pay for heating costs.

Convoy of Hope said they want to be able to take away some of that burden for people who need it.

“As inflation continues at near a 40-year high, heating costs this winter are really going to be out of control for people, so more and more people need help with the basics,” said Ethan Forhetz, national spokesperson for Convoy of Hope.

With the donations that the community of Ozarks provides, Convoy of Hope will be able to provide families in Southwest Missouri with items such as food, hygiene products, and much more.

Forhetz says that the Convoy of Hope will use a drive-through distribution system to hand out supplies.

It takes place in a big parking lot where they will have multiple tents ready to go so that way, families in need can drive through and pick up their essential items.

When I asked Forhetz about the emotions of the people that Convoy of Hope helps, he said the gratitude that they express is second to none.

“It gives them hope that tomorrow is going to be a better day and that they can get through whatever they are going through. so we’re just thrilled to able to offer that, “ said Forhetz.

There are a couple of ways KOLR10 and Ozarks First viewers and readers can help Convoy of Hope give to the community during our Putting the Ozarks First campaign. You can scan the code below or by visiting a Price Cutter to purchase a $5 or $10 bag of groceries to be delivered by charities such as Convoy of Hope.