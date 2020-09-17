At its most basic, in an advertising or marketing context, programmatic refers to buying, selling or placing ads through an automated process. What is programmatic advertising? Programmatic ad buying, put simply, is the use of software to buy digital advertising. Whereas the traditional method includes requests for proposals, tenders, quotes and human negotiation, programmatic buying uses machines and algorithms to purchase display space.

Programmatic display advertising involves automated bidding on display advertising inventory in real-time, for the opportunity to show an ad to a specific customer type, in a specific context. It doesn’t include paid search bidding. Often it involves header bidding to facilitate the real-time bidding process.

Facebook Advertising is a form of Programmatic (Mobile) Advertising. … With its primary function as a social network, there is the necessity to ensure advertising shown on the platform that is both non-intrusiv while also able to create the results it’s advertisers require.

Google Ads allows reporting the statistics of the currently-run campaigns, with a delay ranging from a few hours to about a day for some of the metrics. Because Programmatic uses Real-Time Bidding, the reporting of programmatic campaign results is available practically the next minute.