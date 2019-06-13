Wheeler’s Heating and Air Conditioning

Wheelers Heat and Air

Being comfortable in your home is very important to you. That’s why Wheeler’s Heating and Air goes out of their way to be there when your home comfort system fails. When your furnace stops working on frigid Ozarks night, or when your Air Conditioning decides it doesn’t want to be cool anymore, Wheeler’s Will Make it Right. It doesn’t matter if you call in the middle of the night or the middle of the day, Wheeler’s Will Make it Right. Call anytime, day or night, and Wheeler’s Will Make it Right.

FAQ

Q. Do you have an extra charge for after hours or weekend service calls?

A. No! We do not charge anything more for the service call than if you called at 9 AM on a Monday.

Q. Do you have any discounted opportunities?

A. Yes! Like our Facebook page, and we will give you 10% off all Labor costs!



Q. Do you only work with one kind of home comfort system?

A. No. We will work on any brand of heating or cooling system.