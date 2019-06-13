Wells Tire and Auto

Wells Tire & Auto is celebrating our 50th year in business! It was way back in January 1968 that our father Marvin Wells first opened the doors to serve the tire and automotive needs of Springfield and our surrounding communities.

“It is with great honor that our family has continued this tradition of service on for the past 50 years. With, that being said, I would like to say thank you to each and every person, place or business that has ever graced us with your business. We hope to continue this relationship of great tire and automotive service today, tomorrow and well into the future! Thank you”

Wells Tire & Auto has been providing top-notch auto and new, used and tire repair services to automobile owners of Springfield, MO and the surrounding areas since 1968.

We Stock Tires From Various Popular Brands

• Cooper

• Dunlop

• Continental

• Bridgestone

• Pirelli

• Goodyear

• Multi-Mile

• BF Goodrich

• General Tire

• Michelin

• Firestone

We honor all manufacturers’ WARRANTIES. Contact us today!

We are a family-owned and operated business. To learn more about our services, visit us or call us today!

• New and used tires Sales and Repair

• Full service 4 – wheel alignments

• Regular maintenance and oil changes

• Missouri State Inspections – no appointment necessary while you wait

• Computer Diagnostics

• Air Conditioning / Heating and Cooling Systems

• ABS Diagnostics and Brake Services

• Prioritized Repairs and financing available thru Synchrony financial

• Electrical diagnosis and repair

So, when you need service that’s fast and fair, Who Ya Gonna Call? Well’s Tire!

At the corner of Kansas Ave and Division in Springfield

417 862-4962