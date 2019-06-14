Ts Redneck Steakhouse

Locally owned and operated by Tina and Stan Akers, we were built in 2007 and have since been serving delicious BBQ, and more to the Lebanon area and travelers!

Ts is named after miss Tina herself. She has been in the restaurant industry for over 20 years! T’s Redneck Steakhouse got it all started in 2007 with their Mission Statement:

To keep fun, affordability, and quality in our restaurant daily!

And, they do! You’ll find something for everyone’s pallet on the menu and a fun atmosphere to boot! Get to our web-site or Facebook page to get the wide variety of dining options for lunch or dinner 7 days a week!. Dress is Casual….Boots and hats welcomed, ties tolerated!

Tina’s passion is the food, flavors, and service……Stan’s passion is in the Distillery which now produces Akers Small Batch Bourbon, and 6 flavors of T’s Redneck Moonshine all brewed, bottled and sold right here in the store!

The food focus is on incredible HOMEMADE flavors and dishes that you won’t find anywhere else! All of our sauces, salad dressings, Pizza’s, Burger’s, and many of our beverages are one of a kind! Just about everything on the menu has a special T’s Twist to spark the flavor and make it unique! We also have 6 Flavors of our T’ Redneck Steakhouse Moonshine (all made right here) for you to enjoy.

In 2015 we developed our very own brand of bourbon called Akers’s Select Small Batch Bourbon. Everything from the label to the bottle is made right here in Missouri. Stop on in for a free sample, If you are 21 and over of course! We also have 6 Flavors of our T’ Redneck Steakhouse Moonshine (all made right here) for you to enjoy.

With over 20 beers now on tap, including our new T’s Redneck Lager exclusively available at the store have made T’s the favorite Watering Hole for Lebanon and the surrounding communities!



It’s all about fun, flavor, and friends!

Get to T’s often located just off of I-44 at exit 129

T’s Redneck Steakhouse, getting’ er done to ur’ likin!

Lebanon, Mo 417.532.3519

Hours: Sunday – Thursday 11am – 9pm

Friday And Saturday 11am – 10pm