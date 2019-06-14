Experience the Quail Creek Dental Difference

‘Exceptional Care at an Affordable Price’

For many people, general, cosmetic and dental emergency care are more than just painful toothaches, they can also be financial burdens and stains on your lifestyle. Quail Creek Dental and Dr Stunkel try to offer the solution. That’s why Quail Creek provides exceptional dental care at an affordable price in Springfield and Southwest Missouri. For example, our south Springfield clinic offers a New Patient Special of only $69.00! This budget-friendly yet comprehensive offer includes your x-rays, oral exam and teeth cleaning!

Springfield Dental Emergencies

If you’re suffering from a dental emergency, your Springfield dentist should make your comfort, peace of mind and health a priority. Quail Creek Dental does just that by scheduling patients in need of urgent care promptly, nearly all on the same day. When you need an emergency dentist for tooth or mouth pain, broken teeth or an exposed nerve, waiting days to see a dentist can feel like an eternity. Our Springfield clinic schedules patients in a way where emergencies such as these take precedence at our newly expanded state-of-the-art facility. Don’t suffer and wait when you can be seen right away at Quail Creek Dental.

State of the Art Comfort & Technology

Quail Creek Dental is a leading Springfield emergency dentist for more than just our commitment to exceptional dental care and same day appointments. They also offer state-of-the-art comfort technology with highly-trained staff providing attentive care with each and every patient. In addition, each op room houses a reclining heated massage chair, flat-screen tv and we even have a ‘sit n spin’ chair in the waiting room for the kids. These features may make your dental appointment the most relaxing (and fun) part of your day!

Current Springfield Dental Specials

In addition to our new patient special, Quail Creek Dental is currently offering specials on a wide range of cosmetic smile services. For example, our professional in-office teeth whitening is currently only $349.00. Don’t want braces? Think Invisalign Clear Brace Technology is too costly? Our Springfield Invisalign Program is the most affordable in the 417 area code with an immediate $1,200 savings with the included visits, aligner trays and added services you’d find elsewhere. Want to bring back that youthful smile and are in need of crowns? Our porcelain crowns will do just that and your 4th one is free! That’s a typical savings of over $1,000.00!

Quail Creek Dental offers a wide variety of general and cosmetic dental services in addition to our emergency services. Dr. Matt Stunkel not only offers exceptional dental care in a relaxing and sanitary environment but he treats patients in a way that makes them relaxed, at ease and pain free. Don’t let budget concerns keep you from getting the care you need and come experience the Quail Creek difference!