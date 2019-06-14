Once and for all get it fixed right with Pep Waterproofing and Foundation Repair

Welcome. We are locally-owned and are a family-ran operation. We are in excellent standing with the BBB, Angies List, Yelp, Chamber of Commerce and we have built our solid reputation over the years by providing quality, professional, and dependable services to homeowners in the area. We belong to Basement Systems Worldwide Network that brings together the knowledge and experience of over 300 independent waterproofing and structural repair professionals. Our crews are all direct employees, and we never use outside contract labor. This ensures that the employees working at your residence are trained, certified, and insured.



Our professional approach includes:

• Prompt, punctual service from trained techs

• Respect for your home and property

• Transferable lifetime warranty on waterproofing systems

• FREE written estimates

• Professional, trained, and certified installation crews

• Fast and clean installations and repairs

Our Mission

Our goal is to provide all central and southwestern MO homeowners with dry, safe, and stable homes that are free of any moisture or structural-related problems. We want families to live healthy, safe, and happy lives in a comfortable home.

Our Services:

Basement Waterproofing • Foundation Settlement Repair • Crawl SpaceEncapsulation • Concrete Leveling & Raising • Drainage Systems

To find out more about our solutions for protecting both your home and your family, please click on any of the banners on this page.

Employment Opportunities:

Due to our success in the business we are looking for full time employees for immediate placement! We offer a full 40hour week, with overtime opportunities even through the winter months. Construction experience is a plus. Starting pay is reflective of your work experience. It is primarily outdoor work and physically demanding. We offer a full benefit plan after a 60 day probationary period, paid vacation, medical!

Please visit our web-site, give us a call, or e-mail us here @cindy@pepwaterproofing.com