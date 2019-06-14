Enjoy a little bit more of your money every day. It’s your money so keep more of it!
Nickels and dimes should stay in your wallet. That’s why at Multipli Credit Union we work to make your life easier through better interest rates, lower fees and more personal service. After all, it’s your money to begin with. Start enjoying more of it today.
Open an account for just $1.
Checking
• Free Checking with debit card
• Free mobile, online and telephone banking
• 30,000 surcharge-free ATM’s nationwide
• Mobile check deposit
• Fresh Start Checking for those who want to rebuild their personal finances
Savings
• Use direct deposit to save with every paycheck
• Name your accounts for special savings goals
• Access your accounts 24/7 via the mobile app
• Save it: Our digital change jar can help you save automatically with every debit card purchase
Credit Cards
• Platinum, Classic and Share-Secured cards
• 25-day payment grace period
• Online and mobile account access 24/7
• Price protection, Emergency Card Replacement
• No balance-transfer, cash-advance, over-limit or annual fee
Loans
• Auto, home & personal loans
• Debt Consolidation
• Refinance for lower interest rates & payments
• Free credit review and personalized plan to help you improve your credit score
Locations
Center City
818 N. Benton
Springfield, Mo. 65802
CoxHealth
1000 E. primrose
Springfield, Mo. 65807
South Side
1017 E. Republic Road
Springfield, Mo. 655087
Multipli Credit Union
multiplicu.com
417-865-3912