Enjoy a little bit more of your money every day. It’s your money so keep more of it!



Nickels and dimes should stay in your wallet. That’s why at Multipli Credit Union we work to make your life easier through better interest rates, lower fees and more personal service. After all, it’s your money to begin with. Start enjoying more of it today.

Open an account for just $1.

Checking

• Free Checking with debit card

• Free mobile, online and telephone banking

• 30,000 surcharge-free ATM’s nationwide

• Mobile check deposit

• Fresh Start Checking for those who want to rebuild their personal finances

Savings

• Use direct deposit to save with every paycheck

• Name your accounts for special savings goals

• Access your accounts 24/7 via the mobile app

• Save it: Our digital change jar can help you save automatically with every debit card purchase

Credit Cards

• Platinum, Classic and Share-Secured cards

• 25-day payment grace period

• Online and mobile account access 24/7

• Price protection, Emergency Card Replacement

• No balance-transfer, cash-advance, over-limit or annual fee

Loans

• Auto, home & personal loans

• Debt Consolidation

• Refinance for lower interest rates & payments

• Free credit review and personalized plan to help you improve your credit score



Locations

Center City

818 N. Benton

Springfield, Mo. 65802

CoxHealth

1000 E. primrose

Springfield, Mo. 65807

South Side

1017 E. Republic Road

Springfield, Mo. 655087

Multipli Credit Union

multiplicu.com

417-865-3912

