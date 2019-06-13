Midwest Supply Is Your Full-Service Building Supply Center

We have everything you need to complete a new construction or renovation project from traditional hardware and building materials to custom structural windows and Kayu hardwood. Our materials are manufactured to last and save on energy costs.

Full-Service Lumber Yard

Energy Efficient Designs

Smart Home Technology

Windows & Doors

Where Building Products and Building Science Meet

Midwest Supply is taking lumberyards to a whole new level. Our full-service supply center provides traditional building materials along with some unique choices such as structural windows and Kayu decking. Midwest Supply also offers installed sales and energy efficient designs for builders.

Our goal is to offer builders and homeowners the traditional products other building supply companies offer, while bringing the added value of energy efficient products and designs. Building products and building science are equally important in our process.

Midwest Supply is the vision of Shaun Massey (who also currently owns/operates Massey Foam), Neil Brock (current owner of Brock Drywall), and Jeremy Atchley (former COO of Sun Solar and owner of EnergyWise), who combine for nearly 80 years of building experience.



“This business is our perfect storm,” says Shaun Massey, owner of Midwest Supply. “We’ve all crossed paths in the industry for years, and six months ago we decided we were ready to try something new. Our individual passion and dedication to the building industry is well known.

Now that we’ve come together as a team, I can’t wait to see what we can do.”

Midwest Supply offers an almost endless selection of customizable, long lasting, energy efficient and environmentally responsible building materials for contractors and builders. We are truly a local company with 80+ years of combined experience and knowledge in the structural building industry. Our experts focus on providing exemplary customer service, so you won’t have to chase anyone down to get answers today.

Midwest Supply is the area’s authorized dealer for some of the industry’s most recognized manufacturers, including: Sierra Pacific Windows, ViWin Tech, Yellawood, and Kayu Indonesian Hardwood. Whether you are starting a new commercial project, restoring a historical building, or building houses, Midwest Supply has the materials and expert knowledge you need to build smart.

You’ve got the plans. We’ve got the materials.

Build smart. Build with Midwest.

6987 East State Highway C, Strafford, MO 65757

Phone: (417) 736-9573