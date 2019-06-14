Mel’s Hardluck Diner

Mels Hard Luck Diner

A visit to Branson is not complete without at least one meal from Mel’s Hard Luck Diner, home of Branson’s original singing servers. The diner’s servers, hosts, cooks, and cashiers are also professional singers, song writers, and musicians. They offer you a great dining experience seasoned with a song!

Watch the cooks swiftly prepare breakfast, lunch, or dinner before your eyes! Choose one of your all-American favorites from the full-service menu, which ranges from shrimp to country fried steak to pot roast. Top it off with one of Mel’s famous Root Beer Malts and the biggest banana split in Branson!



Store Information

Mel’s Hard Luck Diner

2800 W Hwy 76

Branson, MO 65616

Phone: (417) 332-0150

Hours: Sunday-Saturday 11:00am-8:30pm, Closed Easter Sunday

Kringle’s Christmas Shop

Feel the magic and wonder of Christmas as soon as you walk through the doors of Kringle’s. With 9,000 square feet of Christmas and collectibles to explore in six great rooms, the discoveries are endless. Kringle’s is the largest Christmas store in Missouri and has the largest selection of collectibles in one location in Branson. An awe-inspiring collection of 125 designer decorated themed trees and one-of-a-kind handmade Santas complete the magical atmosphere.

Kringle’s stores, including Kringle’s Collectibles, Kringle’s Glass, Kringle’s Ornaments, Kringle’s Village Collection, and Kringle’s Keepsakes, feature a multitude of brands:



• Clothtique Possible Dreams Santas

• Fontanini Nativities

• Annalee Dolls

• Olive Wood from Bethlehem

• Byer’s Choice Carolers

• Christopher Radko

• Mark Roberts Fairies

• Karen Didion Santas

• Steinbach Nutcrackers

• Jim Shore

• Disney

• and several lines of Locally Made ornaments!



Store Information

Kringle’s Christmas Shop

2800 West Highway 76

Branson, MO 65616

Phone: (417) 337-5426

Thomas Kinkade Signature Art Gallery

America’s most collected living artist’s work graces his Signature Art Gallery at The Grand Village. Experience the simple pleasures and inspirational messages Thomas Kinkade emphasizes through his paintings.



Trained Kinkade Art Consultants will help you select the perfect limited edition canvas for your collection from this Signature Gold Gallery (highest level of Kinkade galleries) featuring his cabins, landscapes, cityscapes and Disney series. Also, visit the Gift Gallery for a selection of other Thomas Kinkade Gifts. Reflections will special order and ship anywhere for your needs.



Thomas Kinkade creatively fills his art with “love notes” by hiding the letter “N” in his painting as a tribute to his wife, Nanette. His daughters also find their own messages of love from their father as their names and images often appear in many of his paintings.



Store Information

Thomas Kinkade Signature Art Gallery

2800 West Highway 76

Branson, MO 65616

Phone: 417-334-7930

T Charleston’s Books & Gifts is Branson’s only full-service bookstore. With a wide selection of local authors, children’s books, new releases, and everything in-between, T Charleston’s is sure to have something for everyone. The widest selection of Louis L’Amour in the area is found here, and a full selection of history.



Visit the half-off section for a fantastic buy, or take advantage of the special orders offer for a hard-to-find title.

The gift lines at T Charleston’s Books & Gifts include Fenton Art Glass, MI Hummel, Seraphim Angels, Charming Trails, and Precious Moments.



Store Information

T. Charleston’s Books & Gifts

2800 W Hwy 76

Branson, MO 65616

Phone: (417) 334-7931