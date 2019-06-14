Martin Metal Is Custom Buildings!

Martin Metal offers a “one stop shop” for your next building project from rolled metal roofing and siding, custom metal trim pieces, seamless guttering, custom built trusses, a full lumber yard, insulation, doors, windows, garage doors, tools, and much more.

We specialize in post frame (pole barn) construction. Many people are using post frame construction to build their barns, shops, garages and houses due to the lower cost and quick construction time. Pole barn construction can be very affordable and very versatile.

A new trend is a Shouse, yes, it’s a Shop-House that you can live in. Maybe for the lake, in a rural setting or even in town.

Commonly called “tin roofing” our metal building products are actually made of steel. We roll-form the steel and make custom metal trim pieces here onsite which allows us to get it out to you as quickly as possible, usually the same day the metal is ordered. Our lumber yard is large enough that we can do small jobs or service an entire building project.



Whether you are re-roofing your house with a tin roof, building a small shed, or a sturdy pole barn, we will be there to help every step of the way. We base our business practice on solid principles: provide the best products for the fairest price, respect and trust our customers, and always try to exceed their expectations. Let us show you how hard we can work for your success!

Located just outside Versailles, Missouri, our sales team covers all the Midwest. We deliver building projects and materials to Southwest Missouri to your building site. From Springfield to Joplin, Branson, West Plains, Bolivar, Camdenton and more.

