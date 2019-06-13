Law Office of Sativa Boatman-Sloan Law LLC

At the Law Office of Sativa Boanman-Sloan our Mission is to inspire, educate and motivate our clients to control their future by empowering them to make the best decisions for their businesses and their families resulting in peace of mind.

What is elder law?

Elder Law is an area of law concentrating on the legal needs of the elderly and special needs clients. A well-rounded Elder Law attorney will address a client’s general estate planning issues while also advising them on planning for incapacity and possible long-term care needs, including nursing home care. Additionally, they will have knowledge of Veteran’s Benefits, Medicaid (MO HealthNet), and other government benefit programs to assist with paying for long-term care and skilled nursing care.

What we do:

– Estate Planning

– Wills and Trusts

– Powers of Attorney

– Irrevocable Trusts

– Special Needs Trusts

– Nursing Home Planning

– Medicaid Asset Protection

– Veteran’s Benefits

– Probate

– Business Law

– Real Estate

