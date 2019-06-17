Jon Wayne Heating & Air

Heating and Air Quality Services

If you want to be truly comfortable in your home or business, you’ve got to make sure your heating and air conditioning unit are fully functional and operational, and what better way to do that than with the help of the pros at Jon Wayne Heating & Air? We offer several services ranging from standard air conditioners and heaters to ensuring your property’s air quality is as great as it can possibly be. We make it our mission to be miles better than any other heating and air conditioning service company in the area.

Accredited, Experienced & Dedicated

Besides offering many different services, we make sure we have the training and experience necessary to make the most of those services. For instance, we’ve received an A rating from the Better Business Bureau. We also like to let customers know they can expect nothing but professionalism from drug-free and background-checked technicians who come to their homes and businesses.

Going a bit deeper into the services we provide, we can help you with:

• System safety inspections

• Duct cleaning to improve your indoor air quality

• Heat pump servicing

• Gas furnace installation and repair

• Humidity control services

• Emergency services, which are offered 24/7

Our main goal is to make your system as efficient as possible so you can get several years of use out of it. We also want for you and your family or staff to breathe easier while inside your residential or commercial property, which is why we also focus on interior air quality.

We Save You Money

Because we know how expensive appliance repairs can be, we try to make our services as affordable as we can. In addition to our maintenance program, be sure to ask about financing when you contact us.

Let Us Inspect Your Unit Today

If it’s been awhile since your furnace or air conditioner was inspected or serviced, it’s always best to be proactive. Call Jon Wayne Heating & Air today at 417-831-9500.