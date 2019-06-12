HouseKey Flat Fee Realty

HouseKey Flat Fee Realty Is A Local Veteran Owned Full Service Real Estate Company Offering Home Sellers The Ability To Save Thousands In Listing Side Fees And Get Great Full Service For A $2,995 Flat Fee Paid At Closing On Every Home, Regardless Of The Sales Price.



Traditionally A 6% Fee Is Split Equally Between Listing Broker And Selling Broker With Each Broker Getting 3% Upon Sale.With HouseKey Flat Fee Realty Our Fee Is Only $2995.00 ( To HouseKey ) + 3% ( To Selling Brokerage ) Of Final Sales Price!

Here are some savings examples based upon a more traditional 6% real estate fee:

$150,000 sales price – Seller would save $1505.00!

$250,000 sales price- seller would save $ 4505.00!

$350,000 Sales price- seller would save $ 7505.00!

$500,000 sales price -seller would save $12,005!

With all the work on the listing side being the same, so is our price! Don’t give away you equity!

Advancements In Industry Technology, MLS Exposure, Internet Exposure And A Few Tricks Of The Trade Allows Us To Lower The Cost Of Doing Business, And In Return We Pass Along The Savings To You..

Sellers Receive Everything They Would Expect From A Traditional 6% Broker Including Top Listing Exposure To The Market. A HouseKey Agent Will Guide You Through The Entire Home Selling Process Including An In-Home Consultation, Photos, MLS Exposure, Showings, Offer Negotiations, Contract Compliance, Inspections, Appraisals And Closing. You Get Everything! We also can help you purchase a home!

$2,995 Listing Side Flat Fee Includes:

• Pre Listing Stage:

o An In-Home Consultation with a HouseKey Realtor.

o Current Market Analysis, and pricing suggestions.

o Agent photos of the entire home.( Interior, Exterior )

o Automated Supra KeyBox with electronic service.

o HouseKey Flat Fee yard sign placed.

• Active For Sale Stage:

o Property listed on Springfield/Branson MLS along with hundreds of search sites including Zillow, Trulia, and Realtor.com and all the member brokerage websites as being for sale.

o Agents from all companies will now show your home and present offers.

o Social and digital media marketing campaigns to promote the home start online and stay consistent during your listing with HouseKey.

o We take care of all communication with buyer’s agents, home inspectors, title company, lenders, appraisers and any 3rd party vendors.

o Updates on market conditions, sold comparables, and newly listed houses in your area.

o Not happy and you may cancel your listing agreement.

o You will work directly with your HouseKey agent through the entire process.

• Under Contract Stage:

o Direct agent guidance through your offer negotiations, and finalizing the contract details, We handle everything!

o All communication with buyer’s agent, title company, lender, appraiser, surveyor, and 3rd party vendors.

o Handles Defects Notice negotiations, appraisal, and title work.

o Handles any issues that may arise all the way to closing.

Call Us 417-319-7283 ( Save )



Listing Side Savings Based Upon A 6% Commission Comparison, This Is Not To Say That All Companies Charge 6% Or That Fees Are Fixed.

HouseKey Real Estate LLC 1824 S Lone Pine Suite F Springfield Mo 65804 417-319-7283